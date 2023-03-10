OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, March 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Arizona State upsets 3-seed USC in Pac-12 quarterfinals

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 10, 2023 9:15 a.m.

LAS VEGAS - Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit six of Arizona State's 14 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the sixth-seeded Sun Devils upset USC, the No. 3 seed, 77-72 in a Pac-12 Conference tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

The Sun Devils (22-11) will face Arizona in the second of Friday's semifinal. Arizona State stunned the Wildcats on a 60-foot shot at the buzzer by Cambridge February 25 in Tucson.

Cambridge opened the game by hitting from beyond the arc and, after adding a jumper, DJ Horne followed suit to give the Sun Devils a quick, 8-0 lead they never relinquished. The lead reached 15 points after an 8-0 run capped by a Cambridge 3 that made it 36-21 and Arizona State held a 39-25 lead at intermission.

USC cut its deficit to single digits midway through the second half after Drew Peterson hit a pair of free throws to make it 52-43 but Duke Brennan answered with a layup that pushed it back to double digits. Cambridge and Alonzo Gaffney hit back-to-back 3s to make it 66-50 with 6:40 left. The Trojans made a late run with a three-point play by Kobe Johnson, a Joshua Morgan free throw and a Reese Dixon-Waters jumper to make it 67-60 with 2:22 left. Drew Peterson, Johnson and Tre White each hit 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds to get within four, 74-70 with 13 seconds left, but got no closer.

Arizona State had 23 made baskets on 59 attempts, but 14 of those baskets came from long range. Horne was 2 of 7 from deep and finished with 16 points and Devan Cambridge was 2-of-2 from deep to add 11 points.

White and Dixon-Waters each finished with 16 points to lead USC (22-10). Johnson and Boogie Ellis each added 15 points.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State