Mohave County Sheriff’s Office makes 3rd arrest in abuse and abandonment of a body case

KINGMAN — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing the investigation of child abuse and the abandonment of a deceased 16-year-old male subject in Kingman. They have arrested another person, Shioban Gujda, 39, of Kingman, and charged her with child abuse.

According to an MCSO news release, on Tuesday, March 7 detectives participated in a forensic interview of the 14-year-old sister of the victim, who has been receiving medical care in an undisclosed location. The girl was allegedly being held captive by Gujda and Richard Pounds, 34, of Kingman. The female juvenile indicated that she had been shot in the eye with a BB gun by Pounds and provided additional accounts of abuse in the home.

Additional allegations of abuse were disclosed during the interview. Gujda was identified initially as a roommate living in the Packard residence. On Wednesday, March 8 detectives responded to the residence and interviewed Gujda about the allegations.

At the conclusion of the interview, Gujda was arrested for felony child abuse and an active arrest warrant. The investigation continues.

On Feb. 25 deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Packard Avenue in Kingman in reference to a runaway juvenile claim. Amber-Leah Valentine, 41, and Jon Imes, 41, both of Kingman, reported that their 16-year-old son had run away from home.

Three days later, deputies were dispatched to the area of Anson Smith Road and Indian Canyon Road in Kingman in reference to a death investigation. An unknown deceased white male was located wrapped in a blanket behind a stone wall.

On Thursday, March 2 Valentine called MCSO and reported that she had just freed her 14-year-old daughter, who was being held captive by Valentine’s roommates, Pounds and Gujda. Valentine requested medical attention for both she and her 14-year-old daughter, and both were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Valentine then allegedly admitted that she and Imes disposed of the deceased body of their 16-year-old son behind a stone wall and admitted to lying about him running away.

Valentine and Imes were taken into custody for felony abandonment/concealment of a dead body and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. A search warrant was served at the residence in the 2300 block of Packard Avenue with the assistance of the Bullhead City SWAT team. The roommates, Pounds and Gujda, were taken into custody and questioned at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

After questioning, Pounds was arrested for felony child abuse and aggravated assault and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center. Gujda was released pending further investigation, but has since been arrested.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the 16-year-old male on Saturday, March 4 to determine the cause of death. The autopsy results are pending. MCSO said the case remains under active investigation and additional charges are pending.