Diet Center: The will to lose weight

Willpower can have a significant impact on our weight loss success. However, what happens if you think that you do not have any willpower at all?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Maybe you have tried and tried to resist temptation. For example, not eating everything that you were served on that huge plate you were served at a restaurant, or not straying from your weight loss program that your friend told you about.

Yet, you may have found yourself still giving into temptation sometimes. So now you may feel as if you just do not have the willpower to succeed. If this is the case, you are not alone.

First, let us stop focusing on “willpower,” and start thinking about “incentives.” You may think that you cannot develop any willpower, but you can create incentives. You might be thinking what does that mean? Incentives can provide strong motivation to help you to stick to your weight loss program and overcome temptations. Think about what you will gain by sticking to your weight loss program. Make a list of reasons why you are not going to that eat piece of cake, for example, that someone just offered to you, consume a whole bag of chips, or drink alcohol while you are working to lose weight.

Your incentives may include reasons such as I will improve my body image, I will have more energy, I will fit into my favorite outfit again, I will feel good about myself, I will improve my health by lowering my blood sugar, I will lower my blood pressure, I will see my cholesterol and triglycerides improve.

As I make these different food choices, I will be greatly improving my health. Maybe you don’t have health problems but maybe there is a wedding, a class reunion or a family affair that you will be attending this year. What ever the reason is, it is important to you.

When you feel as if you can’t say to yourself, “I’m strong enough to not eat the cookies on the table;” try saying something like, “I’ll be able to fit into that smaller pair of jeans if I don’t eat those cookies.” Even without a lot of willpower, you can still find the strength to succeed in weight loss by focusing on your incentives.

Second, if you have found that you may lack willpower due to being truly hungry, please remember that Diet Center programs have been developed by registered, licensed dieticians to be safe, to be effective, to protect our lean muscle tissue, to provide the nutrients that we need, and to help us meet our weight loss goals.



Thank you for reading Diet Center's tip of the week.