Kingman issues 11 business licenses
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the work week ending March 9:
– Watch Dog Boarding: 1113 W. Beale St., Kingman; pet services
– Rahe Construction & Electric Company: 3614 Caroline Road, Kingman; contractor
– Poppin Gifts LLC: 1015 Country Club Drive, Kingman; party supplies
– M. R. Rubio- Handyman: 3104 Karen Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden
– I am King: 415 Spring St., Kingman; legal services
– Element Wellness: 915 Airway Ave. Suite D., Kingman; day spa
– Kingman Drips and Drains, LLC: 3309 Cherri Ave., Kingman; construction clean up
– Mama Chubbs: 2263 Chinook Drive, Kingman; online stores
– DeVine Beauty: 114 Tucker St. Ste. 1; beauty shop
– Christian’s Cut and Curl: 1857 Airfield Ave., Kingman; beauty shop
– Stell Erection and Maintenence Inc.: 2411 Louise Ave., Kingman; contractor
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the work week ending March 9.
– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3420 Burbank St., Kingman; awnings; $678.89
– Romar Electric LLC: 1302 Beae St., Kingman; electric; $137.36
– 2nd to None Construction: 2199 Chinook Drive, Kingman; addition; $3,521.04
– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3256 Clark St., Kingman; awnings; $275.96
– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 2413 Pueblow Drive, Kingman; awnings; $368.36
– Matthew James: 5334 Eagle View Road, Kingman; awnings; $183.56
– Elevated Patios and Concrete: 2039 Dale Evans Way, Kingman; $183.56
– Tuff Shed, Inc: 2591 Running Iron St., Kingman; detached garage; $678.89
– Tuff Shed, Inc: 2890 Cypress St., Kingman; detached garage; $460.76
– SunUp America LLC: 3408 Monte Moro St., Kingman; electric; $128
– Southwest Electrical: 4064 Monte Maro Court, Kingman; electric; $128
– Southwest Electrical: 2711 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– SunUp America LLC: 2763 Bucksin Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Ambient Edge: 1910 Pacific Ave., Kingman; electric; $299.06
– One World Energy: 2711 Ross Ave., Kingman; electric; $222
– Icon Power: 2626 Ricca Drive, Kingman; $128
– Angle Homes Inc.: 5376 Rattlesane Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,832.66
– Angle Homes Inc.: 3349 Whitehead Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,832.66
– Angle Homes Inc., 2442 Weatherwood Way, Kingman; new SFR; $8,699.10
– Tobey & Kelsy Plaunty: 3845 N. Benton St., Kingman; new SFR; $9,924.65
– Angle Homes Inc.: 2947 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; new SFR; $9,448.52
– Angle Homes Inc.: 4235 Fire Thorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $9,961.61
