Sat, March 11
Kingman issues 11 business licenses

Originally Published: March 11, 2023 5:56 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the work week ending March 9:

– Watch Dog Boarding: 1113 W. Beale St., Kingman; pet services

– Rahe Construction & Electric Company: 3614 Caroline Road, Kingman; contractor

– Poppin Gifts LLC: 1015 Country Club Drive, Kingman; party supplies

– M. R. Rubio- Handyman: 3104 Karen Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden

– I am King: 415 Spring St., Kingman; legal services

– Element Wellness: 915 Airway Ave. Suite D., Kingman; day spa

– Kingman Drips and Drains, LLC: 3309 Cherri Ave., Kingman; construction clean up

– Mama Chubbs: 2263 Chinook Drive, Kingman; online stores

– DeVine Beauty: 114 Tucker St. Ste. 1; beauty shop

– Christian’s Cut and Curl: 1857 Airfield Ave., Kingman; beauty shop

– Stell Erection and Maintenence Inc.: 2411 Louise Ave., Kingman; contractor

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the work week ending March 9.

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3420 Burbank St., Kingman; awnings; $678.89

– Romar Electric LLC: 1302 Beae St., Kingman; electric; $137.36

– 2nd to None Construction: 2199 Chinook Drive, Kingman; addition; $3,521.04

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3256 Clark St., Kingman; awnings; $275.96

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 2413 Pueblow Drive, Kingman; awnings; $368.36

– Matthew James: 5334 Eagle View Road, Kingman; awnings; $183.56

– Elevated Patios and Concrete: 2039 Dale Evans Way, Kingman; $183.56

– Tuff Shed, Inc: 2591 Running Iron St., Kingman; detached garage; $678.89

– Tuff Shed, Inc: 2890 Cypress St., Kingman; detached garage; $460.76

– SunUp America LLC: 3408 Monte Moro St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Southwest Electrical: 4064 Monte Maro Court, Kingman; electric; $128

– Southwest Electrical: 2711 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– SunUp America LLC: 2763 Bucksin Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Ambient Edge: 1910 Pacific Ave., Kingman; electric; $299.06

– One World Energy: 2711 Ross Ave., Kingman; electric; $222

– Icon Power: 2626 Ricca Drive, Kingman; $128

– Angle Homes Inc.: 5376 Rattlesane Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,832.66

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3349 Whitehead Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,832.66

– Angle Homes Inc., 2442 Weatherwood Way, Kingman; new SFR; $8,699.10

– Tobey & Kelsy Plaunty: 3845 N. Benton St., Kingman; new SFR; $9,924.65

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2947 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; new SFR; $9,448.52

– Angle Homes Inc.: 4235 Fire Thorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $9,961.61

