OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman Miner Pet contest ends March 15

A variety of animal-related items were donated for shelter animals from the “cutest pet” contest. (Photo by Jeannefer Milner/Kingman Miner)

A variety of animal-related items were donated for shelter animals from the “cutest pet” contest. (Photo by Jeannefer Milner/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: March 11, 2023 5:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – In February the Kingman Miner held a “cutest pet” contest to help raise money for the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

The animal shelter has been overwhelmed by multiple hoarding situations, so Miner staff jumped into action. Community members were encouraged to nominate their pets for the contest by submitting a photo of their pet and $5. A variety of animal-related items were also donated for shelter animals.

People can vote for the cutest pet online at https://bit.ly/3F0mNGj until March 15. The winner will be announced on March 26. To view adoptable pets visit http://bit.ly/3ZHgO15.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State