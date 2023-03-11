Kingman Miner Pet contest ends March 15

KINGMAN – In February the Kingman Miner held a “cutest pet” contest to help raise money for the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

The animal shelter has been overwhelmed by multiple hoarding situations, so Miner staff jumped into action. Community members were encouraged to nominate their pets for the contest by submitting a photo of their pet and $5. A variety of animal-related items were also donated for shelter animals.

People can vote for the cutest pet online at https://bit.ly/3F0mNGj until March 15. The winner will be announced on March 26. To view adoptable pets visit http://bit.ly/3ZHgO15.