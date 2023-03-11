Kingman Police Department receives $25K state grant
Originally Published: March 11, 2023 6:20 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has been awarded a $24,829 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety under the Traffic Records Program.
The money will be used to purchase material and supplies including mobile data computers, docking stations and accessories.
This program and the purchase of mobile data computers will reduce the amount of time required for an officer to be in the station to process the paperwork, KPD wrote in a news release.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: