OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman Police Department receives $25K state grant

The Kingman Police Department has received a $25,000 state grant. (Miner file photo)

The Kingman Police Department has received a $25,000 state grant. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 11, 2023 6:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has been awarded a $24,829 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety under the Traffic Records Program.

The money will be used to purchase material and supplies including mobile data computers, docking stations and accessories.

This program and the purchase of mobile data computers will reduce the amount of time required for an officer to be in the station to process the paperwork, KPD wrote in a news release.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State