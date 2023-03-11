Mohave Geology: Grand Wash Cliffs

The majestic cliffs to the east of Meadview are the Grand Wash Cliffs. They are aptly named because they form a spectacular escarpment, the boundary between the Basin and Range and Colorado Plateau geomorphologic provinces.

Extending all the way from the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument on the north to the Hualapai Valley where they’re called the Music Mountains to the south, they’re a long continuous cliff. The only gap is where the Colorado River, on its twisting way from the Colorado Plateau to the Gulf of California, has eroded a channel.

At sunset, the cliffs are bathed in a red glow that accentuates the different sedimentary beds. In the morning, they offer shade and some comfort before the sun creeps over the horizon and beats down on the dry Joshua Tree Forest.

The escarpment is composed of two groups of rocks. The bottom parts are made of metamorphic and granitic rocks while the middle and top portions consist of a layer of Paleozoic-age sedimentary rocks. The sediments give evidence to the ever-changing surface of the earth. They start with sandstone and progress upward into limestone, a normal sequence of rocks that prove the ocean once covered this area.

A time machine would be helpful because the lifespan of humans is just too short to witness the changes the earth goes through. If we had a time machine and placed it at the base of the cliffs and went back 540 million years, we’d be sitting on metamorphic and granitic rocks on the edge of an ocean. All around us, coarse sand and gravel are being deposited. The sand and gravel are products of the erosion of a long-gone mountain chain to the north. Geologists named this sand and gravel unit the Tapeats sandstone. As we continue to watch what’s happening around us, the ocean waters cover us and the sand is no longer being deposited. Fine grained shale is now being deposited in a formation called the Bright Angel shale. As the water gets deeper, limestone begins to deposit, first the Mauve Limestone then the Redwall Limestone. There are many ocean dwelling creatures that leave fossils such as horn corals, pelecypods and brachiopods.

The upper, more prominent parts of the cliff, are limestone. Limestone is more resistant to erosion than the underlying shale so it forms cliffs while the weaker shale forms slopes that are covered by loose material.

Limestone is calcium carbonate, CaCO3 (it effervesces if you put a drop of hydrochloric acid on it), it’s gray-to-brown in color and has a very distinctive surface texture. Don’t fall on limestone. It’s very jagged and will cut any part of you that comes in contact with it.

Intermixed with the limestone are bands, nodules and small grains of chert (silica). These are usually brown in color. The way to tell limestone from chert is to try and scratch them with a knife. A knife will scratch limestone but won’t scratch chert. Also, you could use the acid test but the knife test will probably be the easiest.

The reason limestone has such a rough texture is that when it rains, the raindrops mix with carbon dioxide in the air. The mixing of water and carbon dioxide forms a weak acid called carbonic acid. When the raindrop/acid falls on the limestone, it dissolves a tiny amount. But it only affects the part of the limestone that is calcium carbonate. It doesn’t dissolve any chert or silica grains so they stand up as little needles that can do a lot of damage to unprotected skin.

A by-product of limestone is caliche. As the limestone dissolves, the calcium carbonate goes into solution and migrates with the runoff. When the water reaches the lower slopes and stops moving, the high desert temperatures evaporate the water and deposit calcium carbonate, making beds of cemented sand and gravel, aka caliche.

Hard water is another product of limestone. Calcium is the main problem-causing component of hard water. Because limestone is made up of calcium carbonate, when it erodes, calcium goes into solution and makes the water hard. Water softeners replace the “cation” Ca with sodium, Na. This is why water softeners must be filled with either sodium-salt or resin beads that are charged with sodium. When the hard water flows through the salt/resin beds, the calcium is captured and the sodium is released.

Because limestone is easily dissolved, caverns can be formed by the water dissolving the limestone. Grand Canyon Caverns, to the east of Kingman were formed by water dissolving the limestone. The most spectacular caverns I’ve seen are Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico. However, I hear Kartchner Caverns in southern Arizona are also beautiful. I didn’t make it into Mammoth Cave when I was there; just too many people and no spots were open on the tours, but I hear it’s also beautiful.

I hear cowboys are fond of limestone. Glen Campbell sang a song about a cowboy that liked limestone so much, he “received cards and letters from people he didn’t even know, like a Limestone Cowboy.”