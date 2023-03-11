Preps: LWHS boys’ tennis team wins 9-0

CHANDLER – Lee Williams blanked Seton Catholic Prep 9-0, sweeping a boys high school tennis match played Thursday, March 9 in Chandler.

In singles action, Volunteer players lost just six games on the night, dominating the Trojans. Senior No. 1 Kohen Juelfs won easily 6-0. 6-0 to start the route.

Other singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 2 junior Tyler McNiven (6-2, 6-1) , No. 3 sophomore Conner Brown (6-1, 5-0), No. 4 sophomore Brigham Damron (6-0, 6-1), No. 5 freshman Max Swapp (6-4, 6-4) and No. 6 junior Reiley King (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Juelfs and McNiven (8-0), No. 2 Swapp and Brown (8-3) and No. 3 King and Damron (8-6).

Lee Williams improved to 3-1 on the season with the win.

Boys Tennis

AZ College Prep 9

Lee Williams 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team sustained its first loss the season on Wednesday, March 8, falling 9-0 to visiting AZ College Prep.

St. John Paul 9

Kingman 0

SURPRISE – The Kingman High School boys tennis team fell to 0-4 with a 9-0 loss to St. John Paul II on Thursday, March 9 in Surprise.

The Bulldogs also lost 9-0 to Basis Flagstaff at home on Tuesday, March 7.

Girls Tennis

AZ College Prep 1

Lee Williams 0

SURPRISE – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team forfeited their match against AZ College Prep on Wednesday, March 8 to fall to 2-1 on the season. Their Thursday, March 9 game was canceled.

Northland Prep 7

Kingman 2

SURPRISE – The Kingman High School girls tennis team slipped to 2-2 with a 7-2 loss to St. John Paul II in Surprise on Thursday,

Kingman got wins from No. 6 singles players Victoria Monzillo (6-6, 6-0) and the No. 3 doubles team of Alicia Williams and Monzillo.

Basis Flagstaff 8

Kingman 1

KINGMAN – Basis Flagstaff beat Kingman 8-1 on Tuesday March 7.

No. 4 singles player Cassidy Hoover had Kingman’s only win (7-6, 7-5).