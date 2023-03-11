OFFERS
Sheriff Schuster to speak to Republican club

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster will speak to the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman on Monday, March 13. (Miner file photo)



Originally Published: March 11, 2023 6:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster will be the guest speaker at the Monday, March 13 meeting of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman.

The club meets at 11:45 a.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 4536 Patsy Drive, Kingman, just off Route 66 near the airport.

There will also be a report on the damage the open border is having on hospitals near the border, the club wrote in a news release.

The public is welcome. Entry costs $3. Pizza is sold for $2 per slice and donuts cost $1 each, and coffee and tea will be available.

For more information email crck@reagan.com or call 928-530-3637.

