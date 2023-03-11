Sheriff Schuster to speak to Republican club

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster will be the guest speaker at the Monday, March 13 meeting of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman.

The club meets at 11:45 a.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 4536 Patsy Drive, Kingman, just off Route 66 near the airport.

There will also be a report on the damage the open border is having on hospitals near the border, the club wrote in a news release.

The public is welcome. Entry costs $3. Pizza is sold for $2 per slice and donuts cost $1 each, and coffee and tea will be available.





For more information email crck@reagan.com or call 928-530-3637.