Sat, March 11
Suns’ Durant injures ankle

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns will be out for at least three weeks after injuring his ankle. (Photo by Cyrus Saatsaz, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3tVhbp8)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: March 11, 2023 6:11 p.m.

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns say Kevin Durant sprained his left ankle after slipping on the floor during pregame warmups Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

The hope was the 34-year-old star wouldn’t miss much time because of the unlucky mishap, but now it appears he’ll be out until April.

If that’s the case, the Suns will have just five more games until the playoffs start.

Durant has played in just three games – all on the road – since coming to the Suns in a blockbuster trade deadline deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets.

The 13-time All-Star slipped on the floor during pregame warmups while getting ready for the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was supposed to be his home debut.

Video showed Durant driving to the basket during warmups when he rolled his left ankle as he jumped.

This injury is a reminder Durant has missed a lot of time with injuries in the past four seasons.

Durant was out the entire 2019-20 campaign because of an Achilles injury. He has missed time this season with a sprained knee ligament.

