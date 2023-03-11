US Rep. Paul Gosar announces 2024 campaign kickoff

PHOENIX – U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City), who represents the Kingman area, is running for election.

The five-term congressman, representing Arizona’s 9th Congressional District, will hold his official campaign launch and press conference at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

The event will be held at the West Valley Republican Office at 10050 Bell Road #50 in Sun City.

Those expected to attend include Blake Masters, Rodney Glassman, Sheriff Mark Lamb, State Sen. Sonny Borelli (R-Lake Havasu City), State Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman), and state reprentatives Austin Smith and Tim Dunn.

“Congressman Paul Gosar will start the 2024 cycle off strong. This is the campaign to save America,” Gosar’s office wrote in a campaign news release.