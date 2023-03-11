OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Valle Vista golfers dominate on home course

Valle Vista golfers, shown here, lead the annual Battle of Mohave team golf tournament. They also dominated Monday, March 6 on their home course. (Battle of Mohave courtesy photo)

Valle Vista golfers, shown here, lead the annual Battle of Mohave team golf tournament. They also dominated Monday, March 6 on their home course. (Battle of Mohave courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 11, 2023 6:16 p.m.

VALLE VISTA – There was no place like home for Valle Vista golfers, as they dominated the eight-round of the Battle of Mohave team golf tournament on their home course on Monday, March 6.

The Valle Vista regiment showed their wizardry on their local course by sweeping the team competition while dominating the individual scoring.

Valle Vista’s Dave Kroo nipped Mike Hauffe by tiebreaker for first place. Both scored 21 points.

Right behind them were Dave Ortega with 20, and Glenn Barfknecht, Stan Mirovaliev and Walt Nelson with 19 points, as Valle Vista swept the first six spots.

Captain Cheryll Hudson of Rivers Edge broke the string by scoring 18 points to lead her contingent, and Craig Price led the Chaparral Country Club forces, also with 18 points.

Lee Terrian headed up the Los Lagos Golf Course squads with 15 points, including a rare net double eagle.

Kingman’s John Hines, Robert Cathey and Captain Brian Hill all had 14 points to spearhead their balanced attack.

With one battle left this season, Valle Vista has a solid hold on both the team and individual point races.

Valle Vista’s C Team (460) leads the A Team by only three points, with the Valle Vista B team in third with 410 points.

In the individual standings, Valle Vista’s Hauffe has a 19-point lead for the season title with fellow Valle Vista players Kroo, Nelson, Mirovaliev, Ortega, Paul Carpenter and Barfknecht all in the Top 10.

Hudson of Rivers Edge is in third place.

Battle No. 9 will be held at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club at 1360 William Hardy Drive, Bullhead City, on Monday, March 13.

The final battle will be played Monday, March 20 at Los Lagos Golf Course at 6365 S. Entrada Via Verdes, Fort Mohave.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State