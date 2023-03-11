Valle Vista golfers dominate on home course

VALLE VISTA – There was no place like home for Valle Vista golfers, as they dominated the eight-round of the Battle of Mohave team golf tournament on their home course on Monday, March 6.

The Valle Vista regiment showed their wizardry on their local course by sweeping the team competition while dominating the individual scoring.



Valle Vista’s Dave Kroo nipped Mike Hauffe by tiebreaker for first place. Both scored 21 points.

Right behind them were Dave Ortega with 20, and Glenn Barfknecht, Stan Mirovaliev and Walt Nelson with 19 points, as Valle Vista swept the first six spots.

Captain Cheryll Hudson of Rivers Edge broke the string by scoring 18 points to lead her contingent, and Craig Price led the Chaparral Country Club forces, also with 18 points.

Lee Terrian headed up the Los Lagos Golf Course squads with 15 points, including a rare net double eagle.

Kingman’s John Hines, Robert Cathey and Captain Brian Hill all had 14 points to spearhead their balanced attack.

With one battle left this season, Valle Vista has a solid hold on both the team and individual point races.



Valle Vista’s C Team (460) leads the A Team by only three points, with the Valle Vista B team in third with 410 points.

In the individual standings, Valle Vista’s Hauffe has a 19-point lead for the season title with fellow Valle Vista players Kroo, Nelson, Mirovaliev, Ortega, Paul Carpenter and Barfknecht all in the Top 10.

Hudson of Rivers Edge is in third place.

Battle No. 9 will be held at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club at 1360 William Hardy Drive, Bullhead City, on Monday, March 13.

The final battle will be played Monday, March 20 at Los Lagos Golf Course at 6365 S. Entrada Via Verdes, Fort Mohave.