Mon, March 13
Kingman man charged for assaulting an officer

Lance Lenfest Wheeler (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 13, 2023 2:54 p.m.

KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Lance Lenfest Wheeler, 64, of Kingman, for a variety of felony and misdemeanor offenses after an altercation with an officer on Friday, March 10.

At about 6:45 p.m. deputies responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Hearne Avenue to a domestic disturbance call, MCSO wrote in a news release.

The reporting party advised that her boyfriend, identified as Wheeler, who was intoxicated, had broken a window and grabbed her by her wrist.

When deputies arrived they were advised that Wheeler had left the property. Deputies attempted to locate Wheeler with negative results, however, they were contacted about an hour later that the suspect had returned.

Upon their second arrival at the property, deputies observed Wheeler attempting to hide himself behind a vehicle on the property. Deputies called out to Wheeler that he needed to come talk to them, however Wheeler was argumentative with deputies and kept reaching towards his pockets.

Deputies attempted to place Wheeler in restraints, however Wheeler attempted to pull away and turn toward the deputy. The deputy continued to attempt to place Wheeler under arrest, all while Wheeler continued to resist and kick at the deputy.

Wheeler was eventually placed in restraints, and a search of his person revealed a handgun in the left pocket of his sweater vest. A records check revealed that Wheeler was a prohibited weapons possessor due to a prior felony conviction.

The involved deputy was not injured and did not require medical attention. Lance Lenfest Wheeler was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

He was booked on charges including aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest with physical force, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, all felonies.

He was also charged with disorderly conduct and assault per domestic violence, both misdemeanor offenses.

