Mon, March 13
One dead in two-car crash

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 66 on Sunday, March 12. (NAFD photo)

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 66 on Sunday, March 12. (NAFD photo)

Originally Published: March 13, 2023 10:07 a.m.

KINGMAN -- A motorist was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center following a deadly traffic accident on Route 66 Sunday.

Department of Public Safety and Northern Arizona Fire District personnel responded at 5:35 p.m. to the incident about 14 miles north of the Kingman city limits.

“A sedan was traveling eastbound. Another vehicle was traveling westbound and collided with the eastbound vehicle when it turned left across the westbound lane,” said DPS spokesman Bart Graves. "The rear seat passenger in the victim vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The woman’s name was initially withheld, pending notification of kin.

"The driver of the victim vehicle and three other passengers in that car were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released,” Graves said. He said the driver of the at-fault vehicle was jailed for manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The crash investigation continues.

(This story was update at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 13.)

