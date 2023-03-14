OFFERS
Kingman man charged after allegedly shooting his father

Darrin Hutchinson (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 14, 2023 5:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Kingman man was arrested after allegedly shooting his father Monday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said agency personnel responded at 4:46 p.m. to multiple shots of gunfire in the 2800 block of McVicar Avenue.

“One of the reporting parties advised that her son, Darrin Hutchinson, had shot her husband,” Mortensen said. She said deputies detained the 22-year-old Hutchinson in a wash close to the property.

Mortensen said Hutchinson was denied permission to use his father’s handgun, precipitating a verbal altercation that turned physical.

“During the struggle, Hutchinson obtained control of the firearm, and shot his father in the abdomen,” Mortensen said “After his father was shot, Hutchinson allegedly fired multiple rounds into the air.”

The 52-year-old victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, then flown to Las Vegas for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Hutchinson was booked into the Mohave County jail for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.

