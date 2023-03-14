OFFERS
Mohave County issues eight building permits

Mohave County issued eight building permits in the week ending March 3. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 14, 2023 4:20 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 14, 2023 5:53 PM

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the work week ending March 3.

– Entrust Group Inc: 1250 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; electrical panel 200 amp

– Shipp Dale Trustee: Kingman; gas line replacement/upgrade

– Klostermeier Electric Klostermeier: Lake Havasu City; electrical 100 amp

– Extreme Comfort: Golden Valley; 200 amp panel replacement

– Bernard, Aase: Kingman; electrical panel replacement 100 amp

– Brown, Miller: Lake Havasu City; demolition of all buildings on property

– Rowell, Gregory: Topock; demo ext. M/H and shed

– Reingruber, Richard: Dolan Springs; demo of M/H structure only

