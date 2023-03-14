Obituary | Richard “Wendall” Dean Chavez

Richard “Wendall” Dean Chavez passed away on Feb. 24, 2023. He was 65 years old. Richard was born in Kingman to Lorna Jean and Rosalio N. Chavez on April 30, 1957. He was a lifelong Kingman resident.

As the owner of Wendall’s Block and Concrete, his beautiful masonry craftsmanship can be seen in many homes, businesses and parks throughout the community. Richard had a love of hunting, fishing and nature. Hunting ducks with his dog Rowdy was a favorite pastime. Although he often had to retrieve his own ducks, it was always under the watchful eye of Rowdy from shore.

He was a sucker for a lost dog or cat and Western movies, particularly with John Wayne. He enjoyed watching Notre Dame football, University of Arizona sports, women’s college softball and Arizona Coyote hockey.



Richard was a good cook and in recent years began baking his favorite chocolate chip cookies. Our mother would bake raisin oatmeal cookies for him and his crew. One day he asked why since he hated raisins. She replied that her dog Pickles liked the raisin oatmeal.

He was a talented athlete playing football and baseball for Kingman High School. He was a member of one of the best teams KHS has experienced. He later played for several fast-pitch teams including C&A Turquois. He loved kids and deeply enjoyed his time as a coach for youth league baseball and football.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Lorna and Rosie; and his grandparents, Fred and Gilberta Combs, and Jose and Ignacia Chavez; and nephew Angus Martinez.

He is survived by his former wife, Rene Driver-Chavez; girls Izabelle and Allie Cazarez; siblings Rose Anna and Daryl Heinitz of Tucson, James and Edwina Chavez, of Kingman, FJ “Joe” and Arlene Chavez of Flagstaff, Francis “Chapo” and Terri Chavez of Kingman, Gilbert and Ake Chavez of Tokyo, Japan and Carol Chavez of Tucson; nieces Heather Zapata, Isabel Begay, Jolene, Lorna and Tara Chavez; and nephews Denys Roberts, Jake, Chris, Mike and Andy Chavez.

Services will be graveside Thursday March 16 at 10:00 a.m. If you wish, please donate to the charity of your choice in Richard’s name.

