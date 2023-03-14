Odorcic serves AZGD Unit 16A

Region 3 of the Arizona Game and Fish Department encompasses a lot of area in northwest Arizona. Unit 16A It is one of the largest game management units in this region (Hualapai Mountains).

And the responsibility of working in this huge unit was assigned to Officer Sabrina Odorcic when she came to Region 3 in 2022.

Odorcic, 25, is a native Arizonian. She grew up in Glendale, and graduated from Northern Arizona University, where she received a Bachelor’s in biology. She also had classes in wildlife management and ecology.

After graduating from college, she worked for several organizations including the Bearzona wildlife park in northern Arizona.

She started her career at the AZGFD in 2020 when she was hired as a dispatcher. She was ultimately hired as a law enforcement trainee and attended the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center. After graduating, she attended the department’s POST academy, followed by 10-weeks of field training all over Arizona.

Odorcic said she had her choice of several duty stations in Arizona, but chose Region 3. Sept. 3, 2022 was Odorcic’s first day of duty.

As a wildlife manager in this region, she said she enjoyed working on water projects. Odorcic also was involved in aerial surveys for desert bighorn sheep. She enjoys being involved with the youth-only hunts in her unit.

“Youth hunts are my favorite, especially seeing the young girls out there,” Odorcic said.

You might have seen Sabina’s name in a previous outdoors story. On Nov. 9, 2022 I wrote a story about how Odorcic had followed up on a report of a lost deer by Williams resident Jason Ellico.

Jason’s daughter had shot a buck but they were unable find it, and he reported the incident to Odorcic. She followed up on the report, found the deceased buck and gave the antler’s to Ellico’s daughter.

“She is a good officer and a credit to the Department,” Ellico said.