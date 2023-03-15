OFFERS
Wed, March 15
Flood watch issued for Kingman, Golden Valley

Heavy rains are possible in the Kingman area through Wednesday night. A flooded wash is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 15, 2023 10:53 a.m.

KINGMAN - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Kingman and Golden Valley areas through 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

There’s an 80% chance of rain on Wednesday and Wednesday night, and the weather service said some of the storms could produce heavy rain. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations,” the weather service wrote.

The storm is expected to move out and sunny skies are forecast for Thursday.

The next chance of showers will be Friday night and Saturday.

