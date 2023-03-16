Kingman Eagles Spring Bazaar is March 25

KINGMAN – The Eagles Lodge will hold a Spring Bazaar on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4536 N. Patsy Drive.

There will be 21 local crafters and vendors selling a variety of items including baked goods scented candles, crochet items, greeting card kits, honey, T-shirts, jewelry, gnomes, fancy jars, wood-crafted bowls and soaps, according to a news release from the lodge.

The lodge will be selling food for lunch, and the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council will be present with information for veterans. A table for face painting will also be set up, and children are welcome.

Proceeds from the sale will be used by the lodge to provide Easter baskets for the needy, the release noted.