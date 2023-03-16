Kingman man charged with vehicle theft, fraud

KINGMAN – At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 Kingman Police arrested Caelin John Brennan Burks, 18 of Kingman, on suspicion of felony charges of theft of means of transportation and fraudulent use of a credit card.

At 12:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of a stolen car at a home in the 3200 block of North Yavapai Street.

Then at 2:30 p.m. officers were contacted by the victim who said a credit card in the vehicle was being fraudulently used at a business in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road.

Upon arrival Officers located Burks inside of the vehicle and he was taken into custody. He reportedly admitted being in possession of the vehicle and the credit card, and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.