For the Luv of Paws open house scheduled for March 25-26

GOLDEN VALLEY – For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will hold its 16th annual Open House on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26.

Visitors can tour the shelter, interact with the dogs, cats and ferrets, and meet the shelter’s staff and volunteers. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

The shelter is located at 8115 W. Oatman Highway (Historic Route 66), 15 miles southwest of the intersection of Shinarump Drive and Oatman Highway between Cool Springs and Ed’s Camp at mile marker 33.