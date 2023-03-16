Obituary | Margaret “Peg” Jeram

Margaret “Peg” Jeram of Kingman, Arizona, formally of Saratoga Springs, New York, was born Feb. 7, 1932. She peacefully went to the Lord on Feb. 23, 2023 after suffering injuries in a motorcycle accident on Feb. 18, 2023.



Peg loved sewing for her family, making quilts for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved reading scriptures from her Bible and crossword puzzles that challenged her brain.

Peg worked for Van Raalte’s Clothing, waitressing in fine Restaurants in Saratoga Springs; and many years at Prudential Insurance in Glens Falls and Amsterdam, New York.

Peg is survived by her seven children, Sherry (Jim) Doubleday, Lisa McKernon of Schuylerville, New York; Barbara (Ray) Bussing, Janice Cornell of Greenwich, New York, Maggie (Troy) Grimes of Hackberry, Arizona; and Karen (Bill) Fogg and Bruce Cornell from Kingman, Arizona; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Rita Mullen, sisters Rose Guby and Kate Broughton; brother Timothy Mullen; husband John Jeram and grandson Dru Doubleday.

One of her favorite quotes was: “Age isn’t just a number, it’s a state of mind!” She had true friends that she kept in touch with all her life.

No services are scheduled at this time.