Obituary | Robert A. Everly (Bob)

Robert A. Everly (Bob), 73, was born on Sept. 11, 1949 in Valparaiso, Indiana, to Leroy and Gloria Everly. Bob passed away on March 6, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his mom, dad, and sister Bonnie Everly.

Bob leaves behind his wife of 53 years Le Everly who he married while serving in the Army in Vietnam.

He is also survived by daughters Julie (Michael) Balluff and Karen (Sam) Allen; and five grandchildren - Brittany and Sam Allen, Tyler and Taylyr Balluff, and Lane Linderman; great-grandson Camden Hernandez, a special nephew David Alumbaugh, and his little dog buddy Pepper.

Bob was a Vietnam War veteran who loved to ride his motorcycle with all his club friends.

There will be a memorial service at the VFW at 1611 east Marble Canyon Drive, Bullhead City, Arizona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.