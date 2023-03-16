Tornado, heavy flooding reported near Topock

MOHAVE COUNTY — A mid-march thunderstorm resulted in heavy flooding and a tornado near Topock on Wednesday, March. 15.

A tornado warning was established at 5:15 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. near Topock. According to Jenn Viran with the National Weather Service Las Vegas Office, the staff is currently investigating if a tornado that was reported touched ground near Golden Shores. Damages to the area are also being investigated.

Viran said that flooding occurred throughout the county. Hail and flash flooding was also reported throughout the county. According to the NWS, Kingman reported 1.11 inches of rain on Wednesday.