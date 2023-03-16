OFFERS
Thu, March 16
Tornado, heavy flooding reported near Topock

Originally Published: March 16, 2023 11:30 a.m.

MOHAVE COUNTY — A mid-march thunderstorm resulted in heavy flooding and a tornado near Topock on Wednesday, March. 15.

A tornado warning was established at 5:15 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. near Topock. According to Jenn Viran with the National Weather Service Las Vegas Office, the staff is currently investigating if a tornado that was reported touched ground near Golden Shores. Damages to the area are also being investigated.

Viran said that flooding occurred throughout the county. Hail and flash flooding was also reported throughout the county. According to the NWS, Kingman reported 1.11 inches of rain on Wednesday.

