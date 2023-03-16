OFFERS
Thu, March 16
Two train derailments reported in Mohave County

Ten empty railroad cars derailed in the Kingman Industrial Park at 2 a.m. on Thursday. (NAFD photo)

Originally Published: March 16, 2023 11:06 a.m.

MOHAVE COUNTY — There were two train derailments in Mohave County overnight, with no injuries being reported.

One derailment occurred at the Kingman Industrial Park last night near Highway 66 and Castlerock Road.

According to the Northern Arizona Fire District, 10 empty cars were derailed, and no spill or hazardous materials were involved. NAFD responded to the incident around 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 16. The derailment was turned over to BNSF, and no injuries were reported.

Near Topock, a train derailment was also reported near Exit 9 along Interstate 40 around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, the train was carrying corn syrup and no injuries were reported. Eight cars were derailed and BNSF is investigating.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen told the River City Newspapers that weather conditions and flooding made it difficult for responding agencies to make it to the scene.

A Bell Aircraft 407GXi helicopter owned by Classic Air Medical was flown in due to vehicles being unable to get through the flooded wash near the railroad tracks, according to a reporter on the scene and Flightradar24, a live air traffic website.

The helicopter took off from Valley View Medical Center and landed at the scene at 10:49 p.m. according to Flightradar24 tracking. The helicopter took flight again at 11:10 p.m. and headed northwest, landing at Valley View Medical Center at approximately 11:40 p.m. Mortensen was not advised of any injuries but referred confirmation of patients to BNSF.

BNSF had not responded to calls or emails as of 2 a.m.Thursday.

