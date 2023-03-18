Arizona’s 2023 pronghorn, elk draw results available

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the draw results for 2023 pronghorn and elk hunts.

A customer’s AZGFD portal account is the only source for finding out draw results and viewing bonus points. A free portal account can be created at accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register (account features for minor dependents are available).

AZGFD said 24,863 hunt permit tags were issued and 184,489 applications were received.

AZGFD expects to mail hunt permit-tags to customers by April 14, with the exception of those who have downloaded the new Arizona E-Tag mobile app and opted-in to receive an electronic hunt permit-tag in their portal account.

Customers who have downloaded the app but opted-in after the Feb. 14 deadline will receive their hunt permit tag by mail.