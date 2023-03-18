OFFERS
Arizona’s 2023 pronghorn, elk draw results available

The results of Arizona’s pronghorn and elk game tag draws are now available on hunter’s individual Arizona Game and Fish Department portals. (Photo by Yathin S Krishnappa, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3LB4XOa)

Originally Published: March 18, 2023 5:26 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, March 18, 2023 5:31 PM

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the draw results for 2023 pronghorn and elk hunts.

A customer’s AZGFD portal account is the only source for finding out draw results and viewing bonus points. A free portal account can be created at accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register (account features for minor dependents are available).

AZGFD said 24,863 hunt permit tags were issued and 184,489 applications were received.

AZGFD expects to mail hunt permit-tags to customers by April 14, with the exception of those who have downloaded the new Arizona E-Tag mobile app and opted-in to receive an electronic hunt permit-tag in their portal account.

Customers who have downloaded the app but opted-in after the Feb. 14 deadline will receive their hunt permit tag by mail.

