Dig it Dash 5K run and walk is April 1

KINGMAN – Dig it Kingman Community Gardens will hold its annual Dig it Dash 5K run and walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. This year’s event will have a Mardi Gras theme.

The days starts with a Children’s Run around the gardens at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. The route begins and ends at the gardens, located at 2301 Lillie Ave., and consists of sidewalks and dirt areas.

The race fee is $25 until March 24, $30 from March 25-31 and $35 on race day. The fee for the children’s run is $10.

Registration forms are available at the Starbucks at Stockton Hill Road and Kino Avenue, or Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Del Webb Fitness Area, and can be mailed to DIKCG, Po Box 3983, Kingman.

Registration can also be done via credit card online at active.com.

Starbucks will serve beverages and snacks. There will also be post-race snacks, and an awards ceremony.

There will be awards for the top male and female overall winner, and the top male and female in the Master category (ages 40 and older). The top three finishers, both male and females, in each age category will receive an award.

Proceeds will help pay for the gardens’ Beautification and Rejuvenation Program.