OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Dig it Dash 5K run and walk is April 1

The annual Dig it Dash 5K run and walk will begin and end at Dig It Community Gardens in Kingman, pictured here. (Miner file photo)

The annual Dig it Dash 5K run and walk will begin and end at Dig It Community Gardens in Kingman, pictured here. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 18, 2023 5:24 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, March 18, 2023 5:32 PM

KINGMAN – Dig it Kingman Community Gardens will hold its annual Dig it Dash 5K run and walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. This year’s event will have a Mardi Gras theme.

The days starts with a Children’s Run around the gardens at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. The route begins and ends at the gardens, located at 2301 Lillie Ave., and consists of sidewalks and dirt areas.

The race fee is $25 until March 24, $30 from March 25-31 and $35 on race day. The fee for the children’s run is $10.

Registration forms are available at the Starbucks at Stockton Hill Road and Kino Avenue, or Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Del Webb Fitness Area, and can be mailed to DIKCG, Po Box 3983, Kingman.

Registration can also be done via credit card online at active.com.

Starbucks will serve beverages and snacks. There will also be post-race snacks, and an awards ceremony.

There will be awards for the top male and female overall winner, and the top male and female in the Master category (ages 40 and older). The top three finishers, both male and females, in each age category will receive an award.

Proceeds will help pay for the gardens’ Beautification and Rejuvenation Program.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State