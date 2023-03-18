Kingman Golden Valley Realtors Association slates 2nd Annual Food Truck event

KINGMAN – The Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors will hold its 2nd Annual Food Truck event on Saturday, March 25.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lewis Kingman Park on Andy Devine Avenue in Kingman.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of food, live music, face painting, beer gardens and bounce houses.

Admission costs $5 and children ages nine and under are admitted free.

All of the proceeds will be distributed to four local charities – Cornerstone Mission, Kingman Area Food Bank, St. Vincent De Paul and the Yucca Area Food Bank.

“We will do our part to drive hunger out of Kingman,” the association wrote in a news release.

For more information call 928-692-3222.