OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman issues nine business licenses

Kingman issued nine business licenses in the work week ending Thursday, March 16. (Miner file photo)

Kingman issued nine business licenses in the work week ending Thursday, March 16. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 18, 2023 5:12 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the work week ending March 16.

– Kingman Solar Power LLC: 5085 W. Camelback Loop, Kingman; solar systems

– Renewed Wellness, LLC: 2136 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; online services

– S.W. Koehn Const, LLC: 3415 N. Fairfax St., Kingman; construction

– Johnson Concrete and Welding LLC: 1035 Cholla Circle, Kingman; concrete plumbing

– Bishop Incorporated: 10120 Flamingo Road. #4, Kingman; electric sign lighting maint

– Malachi’s Honey Bee Rescue: 7 Homestade Ranch Road, Kingman; food services

– Bandit BBQ LLC: 3209 Dolphin Drive, Lake Havasu City; mobile food stand

– Aims Outpatient Surgery Center: 3636 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; service-outpatient surg

– AZ Sun Services: 616 W. 24th St., Kingman; solar installations

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the work week ending March 16.

– Devault Electric LLC: 3427 Harrison St., Kingman; electric; $662.23

– BWC Ent DBA Woodruff Const.: 3423 N. Burbank St., Kingman; new public; $44,029.84

– Serpro of Lake Havasu City: 2710 Colorado Ave., Kingman; $47

– D Stout Enterprises: 3730 N. Miller St., Kingman; awnings; $202.66

– Ronald Bell: 2051 Will Rogers Way, Kingman; carport-detached; $114.26

– Kyle Campbell: 2913 Diamond Dpur St., Kingman; detached garage; $1,131.49

– Standard Eco Solar: 4084 Monte Moro Way, Kingman; electric; $206.66

– Angle Solar: 3254 Cherri Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 5437 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Servpro of Lake Havasu City: 2710 Colorado Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.10

– Enhanced Electric: 4120 N. Benton St., Kingman; electric; $160.46

– Enhanced Electric: 2115 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; electric; $94.13

– K & R Campbell Electric: 2438 Marlene Ave., Kingman; electric; $53.87

– Angle Homes Inc.: 5413 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,951.38

– Big Red Construction: 3675 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,535.86

– Big Red Construction: 3700 Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,632.32

– Big Red Construction: 3645 Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,632.32

– Big Red Construction: 3664 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,632.32

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending March 10.

– Select Electric LLC: 837 S. Eloy Road, Golden Valley; 100 amp replacement

– Davis, Martin: Kingman; panel replacement and upgrade o 200 amp service

– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; gas line

– G and T Electric Inc: 120 S. Emery Park Road, Golden Valley; change of ownership remaining off-road diner/ Mexican cantine w/ 400 amp panel

– Select Electric LLC: Golden Valley; new 200 amp electrical panel

– Connelly, William: 2526 S. Thunderhead Drive, Kingman; 200 amp panel upgrade/replacement

– A Rods Electric LLC: 1700 South Drive, Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel upgrade

– Devault Electric LLC: 3873 N. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; 100 amp service to existing garage

– Adobe Mobile Home Park Inc: Golden Valley; OTC re-roof

– Discreet Electric Service: Golden Valley; 400 amp upgrade electrical

– Segerman, Ray: Yuca; new 200 amp electrical service

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; replacement plumbing line from detached garage and M/H to septic connection

– Mohave Homes, Inc.: 3565 N. Horse Mesa Road, Golden Valley; demolition of 28’x56’ sq ft manufactured home

– Cavalier Construction Company: 1065 E. John Norman Lane, Kingman; 20 amp GFI and tub replacement

– RJJR LLC: 12878 N. Sacramento Lane, Dolan Springs; 100 amp electrical service

– Craig Plumbing Contractors, Inc: 4360 N. Irving St., Kingman; gas line repair

– Sampo, Gloria: 4075 N. Benton St., Kingman; replace electrical panel to 200 amp service and gas line

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State