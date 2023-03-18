Kingman issues nine business licenses

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the work week ending March 16.

– Kingman Solar Power LLC: 5085 W. Camelback Loop, Kingman; solar systems

– Renewed Wellness, LLC: 2136 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; online services

– S.W. Koehn Const, LLC: 3415 N. Fairfax St., Kingman; construction

– Johnson Concrete and Welding LLC: 1035 Cholla Circle, Kingman; concrete plumbing

– Bishop Incorporated: 10120 Flamingo Road. #4, Kingman; electric sign lighting maint

– Malachi’s Honey Bee Rescue: 7 Homestade Ranch Road, Kingman; food services

– Bandit BBQ LLC: 3209 Dolphin Drive, Lake Havasu City; mobile food stand

– Aims Outpatient Surgery Center: 3636 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; service-outpatient surg

– AZ Sun Services: 616 W. 24th St., Kingman; solar installations

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the work week ending March 16.

– Devault Electric LLC: 3427 Harrison St., Kingman; electric; $662.23

– BWC Ent DBA Woodruff Const.: 3423 N. Burbank St., Kingman; new public; $44,029.84

– Serpro of Lake Havasu City: 2710 Colorado Ave., Kingman; $47

– D Stout Enterprises: 3730 N. Miller St., Kingman; awnings; $202.66

– Ronald Bell: 2051 Will Rogers Way, Kingman; carport-detached; $114.26

– Kyle Campbell: 2913 Diamond Dpur St., Kingman; detached garage; $1,131.49

– Standard Eco Solar: 4084 Monte Moro Way, Kingman; electric; $206.66

– Angle Solar: 3254 Cherri Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 5437 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Servpro of Lake Havasu City: 2710 Colorado Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.10

– Enhanced Electric: 4120 N. Benton St., Kingman; electric; $160.46

– Enhanced Electric: 2115 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; electric; $94.13

– K & R Campbell Electric: 2438 Marlene Ave., Kingman; electric; $53.87

– Angle Homes Inc.: 5413 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,951.38

– Big Red Construction: 3675 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,535.86

– Big Red Construction: 3700 Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,632.32

– Big Red Construction: 3645 Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,632.32

– Big Red Construction: 3664 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,632.32

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending March 10.

– Select Electric LLC: 837 S. Eloy Road, Golden Valley; 100 amp replacement

– Davis, Martin: Kingman; panel replacement and upgrade o 200 amp service

– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; gas line

– G and T Electric Inc: 120 S. Emery Park Road, Golden Valley; change of ownership remaining off-road diner/ Mexican cantine w/ 400 amp panel

– Select Electric LLC: Golden Valley; new 200 amp electrical panel

– Connelly, William: 2526 S. Thunderhead Drive, Kingman; 200 amp panel upgrade/replacement

– A Rods Electric LLC: 1700 South Drive, Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel upgrade

– Devault Electric LLC: 3873 N. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; 100 amp service to existing garage

– Adobe Mobile Home Park Inc: Golden Valley; OTC re-roof

– Discreet Electric Service: Golden Valley; 400 amp upgrade electrical

– Segerman, Ray: Yuca; new 200 amp electrical service

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; replacement plumbing line from detached garage and M/H to septic connection

– Mohave Homes, Inc.: 3565 N. Horse Mesa Road, Golden Valley; demolition of 28’x56’ sq ft manufactured home

– Cavalier Construction Company: 1065 E. John Norman Lane, Kingman; 20 amp GFI and tub replacement

– RJJR LLC: 12878 N. Sacramento Lane, Dolan Springs; 100 amp electrical service

– Craig Plumbing Contractors, Inc: 4360 N. Irving St., Kingman; gas line repair

– Sampo, Gloria: 4075 N. Benton St., Kingman; replace electrical panel to 200 amp service and gas line