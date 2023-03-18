Kingman issues nine business licenses
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the work week ending March 16.
– Kingman Solar Power LLC: 5085 W. Camelback Loop, Kingman; solar systems
– Renewed Wellness, LLC: 2136 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; online services
– S.W. Koehn Const, LLC: 3415 N. Fairfax St., Kingman; construction
– Johnson Concrete and Welding LLC: 1035 Cholla Circle, Kingman; concrete plumbing
– Bishop Incorporated: 10120 Flamingo Road. #4, Kingman; electric sign lighting maint
– Malachi’s Honey Bee Rescue: 7 Homestade Ranch Road, Kingman; food services
– Bandit BBQ LLC: 3209 Dolphin Drive, Lake Havasu City; mobile food stand
– Aims Outpatient Surgery Center: 3636 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; service-outpatient surg
– AZ Sun Services: 616 W. 24th St., Kingman; solar installations
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the work week ending March 16.
– Devault Electric LLC: 3427 Harrison St., Kingman; electric; $662.23
– BWC Ent DBA Woodruff Const.: 3423 N. Burbank St., Kingman; new public; $44,029.84
– Serpro of Lake Havasu City: 2710 Colorado Ave., Kingman; $47
– D Stout Enterprises: 3730 N. Miller St., Kingman; awnings; $202.66
– Ronald Bell: 2051 Will Rogers Way, Kingman; carport-detached; $114.26
– Kyle Campbell: 2913 Diamond Dpur St., Kingman; detached garage; $1,131.49
– Standard Eco Solar: 4084 Monte Moro Way, Kingman; electric; $206.66
– Angle Solar: 3254 Cherri Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Angle Solar: 5437 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; electric; $128
– Servpro of Lake Havasu City: 2710 Colorado Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.10
– Enhanced Electric: 4120 N. Benton St., Kingman; electric; $160.46
– Enhanced Electric: 2115 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; electric; $94.13
– K & R Campbell Electric: 2438 Marlene Ave., Kingman; electric; $53.87
– Angle Homes Inc.: 5413 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,951.38
– Big Red Construction: 3675 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,535.86
– Big Red Construction: 3700 Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,632.32
– Big Red Construction: 3645 Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,632.32
– Big Red Construction: 3664 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,632.32
Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending March 10.
– Select Electric LLC: 837 S. Eloy Road, Golden Valley; 100 amp replacement
– Davis, Martin: Kingman; panel replacement and upgrade o 200 amp service
– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; gas line
– G and T Electric Inc: 120 S. Emery Park Road, Golden Valley; change of ownership remaining off-road diner/ Mexican cantine w/ 400 amp panel
– Select Electric LLC: Golden Valley; new 200 amp electrical panel
– Connelly, William: 2526 S. Thunderhead Drive, Kingman; 200 amp panel upgrade/replacement
– A Rods Electric LLC: 1700 South Drive, Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel upgrade
– Devault Electric LLC: 3873 N. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; 100 amp service to existing garage
– Adobe Mobile Home Park Inc: Golden Valley; OTC re-roof
– Discreet Electric Service: Golden Valley; 400 amp upgrade electrical
– Segerman, Ray: Yuca; new 200 amp electrical service
– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; replacement plumbing line from detached garage and M/H to septic connection
– Mohave Homes, Inc.: 3565 N. Horse Mesa Road, Golden Valley; demolition of 28’x56’ sq ft manufactured home
– Cavalier Construction Company: 1065 E. John Norman Lane, Kingman; 20 amp GFI and tub replacement
– RJJR LLC: 12878 N. Sacramento Lane, Dolan Springs; 100 amp electrical service
– Craig Plumbing Contractors, Inc: 4360 N. Irving St., Kingman; gas line repair
– Sampo, Gloria: 4075 N. Benton St., Kingman; replace electrical panel to 200 amp service and gas line
