Sat, March 18
Kingman Miner March 19 Adoption Spotlight: Abrianna and Serenity

Get to know Abrianna and Serenity at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/abrianna-serenity# and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Abrianna and Serenity at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/abrianna-serenity# and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: March 18, 2023 12:02 p.m.

These are Arizona's children. Abrianna and Serenity love riding their bikes and eating spaghetti. Abrianna is very creative and loves to draw and read and plays percussion in the school band. Her favorite subject is science and she hopes to be a veterinarian when she’s older. Little sister Serenity likes board games, singing, going to the movies and going out for ice cream. She, too, is a strong science student who wants to be a horse trainer when she grows up. Get to know Abrianna, Serenity and other adoptable children at kdminer.com.

March 2023: 40 children available for adoption in Arizona
