Sat, March 18
Kingman Police Department report on council agenda

Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at 310 N. 4th St. in the city government complex. (Miner file photo)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: March 18, 2023 5:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council Tuesday will hear a report on electric bikes and scooters that includes Arizona’s current legal status regarding the items.

According to the agenda, the discussions will not pertain to rental Bird Scooters, which debuted in Kingman in early 2022.

Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at 310 N. 4th St. in the city government complex.

Council will also hear the Kingman Police Department’s annual operations report.

According to the report, the department saw a slight uptick in service calls in 2022, including theft and domestic violence.

Like much of the city, KPD continues seeking new recruits for the force.

Council will also consider entering into an agreement with OpenGov for budgeting, planning and operating software. If approved, the city will save $159,513 in the general fund and $198,898 in the information technology fund.

