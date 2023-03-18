Kingman school retirees to hold luncheon

KINGMAN – Kingman Area School Retirees Association will meet for a luncheon on Tuesday, March 28 at 11 a.m. at Calicos restaurant in Kingman.

Guest speakers will be from Mohave Search and Rescue. Our “worthy cause” for monetary donations will also be Mohave Search and Rescue.

All retired teachers and workers are encouraged to attend. For more information call Melissa Bates at 928-377-2062.