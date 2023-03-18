OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Lane restrictions planned to allow fiber installation in Kingman

Lane restrictions will be in effect this week to allow Allo and Walker Electric to install internet fiber in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Lane restrictions will be in effect this week to allow Allo and Walker Electric to install internet fiber in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 18, 2023 5:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – Lane restrictions will be in effect this week to allow Allo and Walker Electric to install internet fiber.

Restrictions are planned on Gordon Drive between N. Adams St. and N. Irving St. Additionally, N. Irving Street will be closed between Gordon Drive and Coronado Avenue.

The lane closures and detours will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 and end Friday, March 24 at 5 p.m.

The City of Kingman in a news release urged drivers traveling through work zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public and pedestrians.

The companies are working with residents and businesses in the area regarding notification, but no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled to take place. The contact for Allo is Jim Carey at 702-480-6669 and the Walker Electric contact is Levi Pitts at 928-303-1106.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State