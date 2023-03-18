Lane restrictions planned to allow fiber installation in Kingman

KINGMAN – Lane restrictions will be in effect this week to allow Allo and Walker Electric to install internet fiber.

Restrictions are planned on Gordon Drive between N. Adams St. and N. Irving St. Additionally, N. Irving Street will be closed between Gordon Drive and Coronado Avenue.

The lane closures and detours will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 and end Friday, March 24 at 5 p.m.

The City of Kingman in a news release urged drivers traveling through work zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public and pedestrians.

The companies are working with residents and businesses in the area regarding notification, but no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled to take place. The contact for Allo is Jim Carey at 702-480-6669 and the Walker Electric contact is Levi Pitts at 928-303-1106.