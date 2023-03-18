OFFERS
Sun, March 19
Letter | Don’t support SB71

Originally Published: March 18, 2023 6:14 p.m.

As a 1999 graduate of Kingman High School who operates a licensed cannabis business with 200-plus employees in Tucson, I am surprised to see Sen. Sonny Borrelli sponsoring a bill (SB 1271) that would allow for counterfeit and synthetic marijuana products to be sold anywhere without requirements for age verification, testing, and public health and safety regulations.

As a result, marijuana-like products that are attractive to children could end up being legalized for sale in gas stations and "herbal" shops, where they would be easily accessible to children without proper enforcement measures.

These products would also compete with the licensed dispensary ecosystem which contributes hundreds of millions of dollars annually to the State of Arizona.

Over time, the tax revenues and budgetary capacity of the State of Arizona from the Smart and Safe Fund would decline significantly if SB 1271 becomes law. This would hurt rural areas significantly more than metropolitan areas.

I ask the good people of Kingman, Arizona to help bring Sen. Borrelli to his senses and drop his support for SB 1271.

Moe Asnani

Tucson

