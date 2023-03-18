OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, March 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Listening session slated for Kingman on Albertsons and Kroger merger

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office will hold a listening session in Kingman on Wednesday to hear citizens’ concerns about the possible merger of Kroger (Smiths) and Albertsons (Safeway). (Miner file photo)

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office will hold a listening session in Kingman on Wednesday to hear citizens’ concerns about the possible merger of Kroger (Smiths) and Albertsons (Safeway). (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: March 18, 2023 6:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Are you worried that the proposed merger of Kroger (Smiths) and Albertsons (Safeway) will negatively impact Kingman? Then Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes wants to hear from you.

A representative of Mayes’ office will be holding a listening session on Wednesday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Mohave Community College Room 240 in Building 200 on the west end of the MCC Kingman campus at 1971 Jagerson Ave.

It’s part of a series of listening sessions being held across Arizona to hear from families and workers in communities that could be particularly impacted by the proposed merger.

It’s also part of an anti-trust investigation that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced in February.

“Hardworking Arizonans struggle daily to put fresh, healthy food on the table for their families and have already suffered through devastating price increases over the past year,” Mayes said in a news release.

“In addition to (the potential of) skyrocketing prices, the proposed merger raises questions about the potential for store closures that could force consumers to travel farther for groceries,” he added.

The merger could have a large impact in Arizona, where Kroger and Albertsons operate more than 250 stores combined.

Those stores employ over 35,000 Arizona workers, and account for almost half of Arizona’s grocery market sales, the AG’s office wrote.

“Thousands of employees will also wonder whether their jobs will still exist if the merger is finalized. And even if they remain employed, workers may have to worry whether their wages or benefits will decrease,” Mayes said.

Albertsons and Kroger announced the proposed merger in October, 2022. The companies stated that they anticipate closing the $24.6 billion deal by early 2024.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State