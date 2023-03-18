OFFERS
Sat, March 18
Los Lagos C team wins Battle of Mohave

Denny Rainey of Rivers Edge Golf Course was the individual point winner at the Battle of Mohave played Laughlin Ranch Golf course on Monday, March 13. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 18, 2023 5:25 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, March 18, 2023 5:30 PM

LAUGHLIN – A makeshift Los Lagos C team – Tom Hickmann, Bob Oechsner, Tim Carlile and Jeff Leedy – topped the 11-team field to win the Battle of Mohave at Laughlin Ranch Golf Course on Monday, March 13.

Los Lagos C won the team competition with 75 points. Kingman MGA's B team was second with 71 points. Rivers Edge B (63) and Rivers Edge A (61) rounded out the top four.

Individually, Denny Rainey was the champ with 25 points, two ahead of Rivers Edge clubmate George Middleton. Leedy and Kingman's Robert Cathey scored 22 points apiece, while Steve Swentik of Los Lagos B and Carlile had 21 points.

Season awards will be presented Monday, March 20 at Los Lagos Golf Course after a scramble tournament. The Valle Vista Golf Club teams dominated season play and swept the top three places with the C team, followed by the A and B teams. Kingman’s B team grabbed fourth.

The individual season point champion is Mike Hauffe (151), who won the season’s first battle and led the individual standings from wire to wire.

Valle Vista Golf Club placed seven players in the top 10 in the individual point standings.

