Man arrested for dangerous drugs in Fort Mohave

FORT MOHAVE – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jared Ray Burton Rice, 44, of Medford, Oregon, for dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies.

He was also charged with misdemeanor prescription drug possession, and an active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

On Monday, March 13 deputies were removing trespassers from under the bridge of Highway 95 near Aztec Road in Fort Mohave.

A records check of Rice revealed the active arrest warrant from 2018, MCSO wrote in a news release.

Rice was most recently listed as a registered sex offender who is homeless, staying in the Fort Mohave area. A pat search revealed a small vile with white residue.

Deputies asked if Rice had any illegal drugs on his person and he admitted that he had methamphetamine.

A search of Rice’s backpack revealed approximately 16 grams of presumptive positive methamphetamine, prescription medications that did not belong to him, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Rice was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident, MCSO wrote.