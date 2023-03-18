OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, March 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Rants and Raves | March 19, 2023

Originally Published: March 18, 2023 6:19 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

I’m relocating to Kingman and raving about this friendly place to live. People here smile at me and share genuine kindness. I love this town. Your nice warm welcome is genuinely appreciated.

Trump has moved from a winner to a loser. With Lake by his side it will be devastating for the Republican Party in 2024.We need to get past Trump and the dividers and move on to a Republican who can win. We have several of them if the Trump cult will just realize reality.

Tom Allen letter: Harris can’t do the job – Mr. Allen is probably right about Harris being unfit for the job, but being controlled by her/Biden’s handlers? I agree we should study the nominees but most voters will still end up voting for their party’s candidate.

Council hears lack of amenities makes medical recruiting difficult in Kingman – It would be nice to recruit more medical professionals but also keep them. In six years I’ve had five different primary and four different urology doctors and it takes three to four months to get an appointment. You’re either dead or cured by then. Your other options are urgent care and wait for hours, or the ER and wait for hours and spend a lot of money.

Biden tells U.S. to have confidence in banks – And of course, blamed Trump for the problem because blaming Trump for everything (even the Ohio train derailment) is what Dems do best. Recall, Biden’s the guy inviting the entire world through his “open door,” now ignores that there’s a problem.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State