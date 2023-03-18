Volunteers plate 35 runs in two-game span

SNOWFLAKE – Lee Williams scored five in seventh inning to pad a 12-10 lead, and went on to beat homestanding Snowflake 17-12 on Monday, March 13.

The Volunteers had 13 hits, including a 4-for-5 effort by junior Conn Anderson, who drove in three runs with a triple and three singles. Sophomore Cannon Cobanovich added two hits and two RBI’s to the attack while sophomore Izaiah Orozco drove in three runs. Senior Troy Edwards and junior Nick Kennedy each doubled for the winners.

The Volunteers committed just one fielding error. Sophomore Riley Feil was the winning pitcher.

The Volunteers scored 15 runs in the first inning and went to an 18-0 win over Camp Verde in the opening round of the Route 66 tournament in River Valley on Thursday.

Anderson and Kennedy had three hits apiece for Lee Williams. Litos Rascon, Brayden Petersen and Nathan Cunningham each pitched an inning, limiting Camp Verde to two hits.