OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Volunteers plate 35 runs in two-game span

Originally Published: March 18, 2023 5:27 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, March 18, 2023 5:30 PM

SNOWFLAKE – Lee Williams scored five in seventh inning to pad a 12-10 lead, and went on to beat homestanding Snowflake 17-12 on Monday, March 13.

The Volunteers had 13 hits, including a 4-for-5 effort by junior Conn Anderson, who drove in three runs with a triple and three singles. Sophomore Cannon Cobanovich added two hits and two RBI’s to the attack while sophomore Izaiah Orozco drove in three runs. Senior Troy Edwards and junior Nick Kennedy each doubled for the winners.

The Volunteers committed just one fielding error. Sophomore Riley Feil was the winning pitcher.

The Volunteers scored 15 runs in the first inning and went to an 18-0 win over Camp Verde in the opening round of the Route 66 tournament in River Valley on Thursday.

Anderson and Kennedy had three hits apiece for Lee Williams. Litos Rascon, Brayden Petersen and Nathan Cunningham each pitched an inning, limiting Camp Verde to two hits.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State