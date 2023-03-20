OFFERS
Mon, March 20
Water related deaths reported in Arizona days after storms

An 81-year-old man drowned in the swollen Salt River in Arizona on Saturday after falling out of a kayak. (Photo by Bernard Gagnon CC 3.0, https://bit.ly/2M2Cq5S)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 20, 2023 10:18 a.m.

PHOENIX - Days after storms dropped heavy rain on many parts of Arizona, authorities still are dealing with water-related deaths with more weather on the way.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said an 81-year-man died after reportedly falling out of his kayak in the Salt River in Mesa on Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the Pebble Beach area of the river for a reported drowning. Other kayakers on the river pulled the man out and administered first aid, but Lake Patrol said the man died at the scene. Sheriff’s officials said the man has not been identified yet.

A family also kayaking in the Salt River needed to be rescued by emergency crews later Saturday after their kayak capsized, causing them to separate in the swift water. The family members stayed afloat by holding onto some bushes and trees and authorities say they all were airlifted to safety.

Also on Saturday, Avondale police received a call reporting a body spotted along the Gila River. Officers went to the scene and found the area to be in county jurisdiction, The sheriff’s office took over, but the body hasn't been located.

On Friday, Sedona and Verde Valley fire crews rescued three adults, one child and two dogs from Oak Creek after their truck was stranded in the rising water.

The National Weather Service said another winter storm was expected to move into northern Arizona on Sunday night with rain forecast for the Phoenix metro area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

