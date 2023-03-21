Kingman Baptist church making Easter Baskets for nursing home residents

KINGMAN – Kingman First Southern Baptist Church will be reaching out to local senior nursing homes with Easter baskets this holiday season, the church wrote in a news release.

The church’s Golden Fellowship Senior Ministry purchased the baskets and grass, while the weekly crafting class is making ribbon crosses to be included in the baskets.

The items inside the baskets include candy, stuffed animals and games. They are being provided by the church congregation, and a packing party will be held by the senior ministry on April 4 to assemble the baskets.

“Over 50 seniors will receive a basket delivered by the church the first week of April,” the news release stated. “It is important to the church that even those who are unable to attend know (Easter services) that they are not forgotten, and that Christ still loves them.”