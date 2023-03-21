OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, March 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman Baptist church making Easter Baskets for nursing home residents

Parishioners at the Kingman First Southern Baptist Church will be purchasing, packing and delivering Easter baskets to residents in Kingman area nursing homes this Easter. (Courtesy photo)

Parishioners at the Kingman First Southern Baptist Church will be purchasing, packing and delivering Easter baskets to residents in Kingman area nursing homes this Easter. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 21, 2023 5:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman First Southern Baptist Church will be reaching out to local senior nursing homes with Easter baskets this holiday season, the church wrote in a news release.

The church’s Golden Fellowship Senior Ministry purchased the baskets and grass, while the weekly crafting class is making ribbon crosses to be included in the baskets.

The items inside the baskets include candy, stuffed animals and games. They are being provided by the church congregation, and a packing party will be held by the senior ministry on April 4 to assemble the baskets.

“Over 50 seniors will receive a basket delivered by the church the first week of April,” the news release stated. “It is important to the church that even those who are unable to attend know (Easter services) that they are not forgotten, and that Christ still loves them.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State