Rants and Raves | March 22, 2023

Tom Ciardullo letter: Why can’t our leaders just get along – Jan. 6 was not about political parties. Not everyone thought something was “fishy.” Only one party had issues; they thought they could subvert a lawful election. They were all clearly labeled as Trumpers. Spare us the “can we all get along” stuff. Send them all to prison.

For the Luv of Paws Open House – Great! I am for this operation. Don’t forget to donate items to their store on 4th Street near the 4th Street and Beale Street intersection. Proceeds go to “Paws.”

Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 rant – We have always known that this was staged and most charged are guilty of little or nothing. There were some who were violent and should be held accountable, as we’ve said from the beginning. Ray Epps insisted people “go in,” but got no charges. Escorted people get years.

Bank collapse rant – Dodd-Franks had nothing to do with the bank issue. It was Biden’s inflation that collapsed the bonds and other normally “safe” investments. It was California who forced the feds’ hand.

Bank collapse rants and raves – They blamed Trump. That’s all the left has; blaming everything on Trump.

Why would the sheriff need 20,000 “armed-to-the-teeth” citizens except to use against their fellow Americans in the upcoming civil war that the radical, fascist MAGA movement is instigating. He said the quiet part out loud.

Conservative judge weighs challenge to abortion pills – Thank you, (former) President Trump. Hard to believe the left has provided “baby killer pills,” isn’t it. It’s demonic! Every baby is a miracle from God who created a woman and man to procreate and fill the earth. Each will answer to God.

Critical Race Theory is hate, from birth, due to skin color. How Kati Hobbs could veto anti-CRT legislation is beyond me.

Trump calls for protests – We know his idea of protest includes violence. He could easily insert the word “peacefully” in his statement but chooses not to.

Trump calls for protests – Trump has stated he expects to be arrested and is calling for protest. What is wrong with this man and why would anyone stand up for him?

Dickson letter: With Hobbs at the helm things may start to improve in Arizona – People who espouse Critical Race Theory and the rest of the Democrat agenda are communists at best and traitors at worst.

Borrelli’s electronic voting equipment ban moves forward – This type of crazy B.S. is why I am an Independent now.

Borrelli’s electronic voting equipment ban moves forward –As someone whose career was in Information Technology, I have more confidence in voting machines than humans counting ballots. Also, quit spreading the fallacy that there is a large percentage of voters not having confidence in elections.

Why do Kingman gas stations charge so much more than Bullhead City stations charge. We’re paying almost $1 more, but we are the poorest city in Mohave County. This is highway robbery.

Elwood Watson column: Tucker Carlson is fake news – Why would anyone believe Elwood Watson who always refers to Jan 6 as an insurrection. Of course, it was not. Only cops had guns. Duh!

