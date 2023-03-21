OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, March 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Rants and Raves | March 22, 2023

Originally Published: March 21, 2023 5:02 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Tom Ciardullo letter: Why can’t our leaders just get along – Jan. 6 was not about political parties. Not everyone thought something was “fishy.” Only one party had issues; they thought they could subvert a lawful election. They were all clearly labeled as Trumpers. Spare us the “can we all get along” stuff. Send them all to prison.

For the Luv of Paws Open House – Great! I am for this operation. Don’t forget to donate items to their store on 4th Street near the 4th Street and Beale Street intersection. Proceeds go to “Paws.”

Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 rant – We have always known that this was staged and most charged are guilty of little or nothing. There were some who were violent and should be held accountable, as we’ve said from the beginning. Ray Epps insisted people “go in,” but got no charges. Escorted people get years.

Bank collapse rant – Dodd-Franks had nothing to do with the bank issue. It was Biden’s inflation that collapsed the bonds and other normally “safe” investments. It was California who forced the feds’ hand.

Bank collapse rants and raves – They blamed Trump. That’s all the left has; blaming everything on Trump.

Why would the sheriff need 20,000 “armed-to-the-teeth” citizens except to use against their fellow Americans in the upcoming civil war that the radical, fascist MAGA movement is instigating. He said the quiet part out loud.

Conservative judge weighs challenge to abortion pills – Thank you, (former) President Trump. Hard to believe the left has provided “baby killer pills,” isn’t it. It’s demonic! Every baby is a miracle from God who created a woman and man to procreate and fill the earth. Each will answer to God.

Critical Race Theory is hate, from birth, due to skin color. How Kati Hobbs could veto anti-CRT legislation is beyond me.

Trump calls for protests – We know his idea of protest includes violence. He could easily insert the word “peacefully” in his statement but chooses not to.

Trump calls for protests – Trump has stated he expects to be arrested and is calling for protest. What is wrong with this man and why would anyone stand up for him?

Dickson letter: With Hobbs at the helm things may start to improve in Arizona – People who espouse Critical Race Theory and the rest of the Democrat agenda are communists at best and traitors at worst.

Borrelli’s electronic voting equipment ban moves forward – This type of crazy B.S. is why I am an Independent now.

Borrelli’s electronic voting equipment ban moves forward –As someone whose career was in Information Technology, I have more confidence in voting machines than humans counting ballots. Also, quit spreading the fallacy that there is a large percentage of voters not having confidence in elections.

Why do Kingman gas stations charge so much more than Bullhead City stations charge. We’re paying almost $1 more, but we are the poorest city in Mohave County. This is highway robbery.

Elwood Watson column: Tucker Carlson is fake news – Why would anyone believe Elwood Watson who always refers to Jan 6 as an insurrection. Of course, it was not. Only cops had guns. Duh!

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State