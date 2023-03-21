Temple Bar Marina open at Mead

With the continued lowering of the Colorado River, currently there is just one area on the Arizona side of Lake Mead that is open to recreational boaters and anglers on this reservoir.

It is a marina called Temple Bar, and is part of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Temple Bar is at an elevation of 1,235 feet. Located over 50 miles from Kingman, the marina is operated by Guest Services, a company headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Guest Services offers full marina services at Willow Beach, Cottonwood Cove, Echo Bay, Callville Bay and Temple Bar. They also operate the Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures and the Lake Mead RV Park. Chad Taylor is the director of marketing for Guest Services.

Temple Bar was named for a massive rock formation that, to some, resembles a temple. The temple formation is location north and east of the marina.

Temple Bar was established in 1951, and has continued to grow, even as Lake Mead shrinks.

Right now, the main attraction to Temple Bar, at least for boaters and anglers in Mohave County, is the 80-foot-long launch matt that was recently installed by Guest Services at a cost of $50,000, according to Taylor.

The matt is 16 feet wide and can facilitate launching of watercraft that weigh up to 50,000 lbs.

Currently, there is no charge to launch at Temple Bar; but that may change according to Taylor as the Lake Mead National Recreational Area has authorized Guest Services to charge “a reasonable fee” to recreational boaters and anglers who wish to launch there.

In addition to the launch facility, the marina has 92 covered boat slips and a fuel dock. In addition, the marina has a motel, café, bar, boat repair shop, and a general store. There are also four fishing cabins for rent. The full-service marina has kayaks, canoes and motorized boats including 21-foot deck boats that can be rented. Taylor also noted that there are three certified divers among the 15-member staff who work at Temple Bar.

There is also a campground at Temple Bar for those who want to bring their own trailers or tents. Each of the sites has a fire pit and a picnic table. There are restrooms and potable water from spigots. There’s a box onsite where campers leave their fees.

Temple Bar is also called Trailer Village. These are trailers privately owned by individuals, who rent a space. Taylor said the rent is generally around $500 per month. One stipulation placed on the owners however, is that they can only be utilized by the owners for no more that 180 days per year, even though rent is charged for the full year.

Lake Mead in the area of Temple Bar is known for its great fishing for striped bass, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and catfish.