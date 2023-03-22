OFFERS
Arizona State extends Hurley through 2025-26 season

Arizona State men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley has signed a contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season. (Photo by SneakinDeacon, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3heYUvY)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 22, 2023 11:29 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State has agreed to a contract extension with men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley that runs through the 2025-26 season.

The deal announced on Tuesday is subject to approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. Hurley's previous contract was set to expire after next season.

“Coach Hurley has made our program relevant nationally with many significant wins and an exciting style, along with a firm commitment to the academic success of our student-athletes,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. “He has made it clear to us that he wants to be here and we have done likewise with him. We share a strong confidence in the present and future state of Sun Devil men’s basketball.”

Hurley led the Sun Devils to 23 wins this season and their third trip to the NCAA Tournament the last five times it has been played. Arizona State beat Nevada in the First Four before losing to Texas Christian on a last-second shot last Friday.

The Sun Devils have won at least 20 games four of the past six seasons. They are 141-113 in eight seasons under Hurley.

