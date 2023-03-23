OFFERS
Academy boys win 5-4

Originally Published: March 23, 2023 4:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy high school baseball team improved to 3-2 with a 5-4 win over visiting Trivium Prep on Monday, March 20.

Junior Ryan Gordon went 2-for-2 with a double, single and an RBI to lead Academy, which benefited from six Trivium Prep fielding errors. Junior Cade Benson struck out nine batters in four innings.

Softball

Yuma Catholic 13, Kingman 1

YUMA – Yuma Catholic notched a 13-1 win over visiting Kingman in girls softball action Wednesday, March 22. Kingman slipped to 1-2 overall.

Kingman Academy 15, Trivium Prep 5

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy girls softball team beat visiting Trivium Prep on Monday, March 20.

Academy had 18 hits, with Liberty Koch going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIS.

Freshman Taylee Mote was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single for the winners.

Kingman Academy improved to 4-1 with the win.

