Bodies of couple missing in Arizona floodwaters are located

A man clinging to a tree is rescued by swift water teams from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District, and the Verde Valley Fire District on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Camp Verde. Numerous water rescues were reported across central and northern Arizona on Wednesday. (Vyto Starinskas/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 23, 2023 5:37 p.m.

PAYSON – The bodies of a couple missing after their vehicle got stuck in floodwaters in the Payson area were located Thursday, authorities said.

Gila County Sheriff’s officials said crews were working to recover the bodies. The names and ages of the couple were being withheld until their identities could be verified and relatives were notified.

Authorities had said earlier that the couple was believed to be local residents of Bear Flat.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene Wednesday morning after county authorities received a 911 call about a pickup truck found in Tonto Creek. The vehicle was located about 100 yards downstream from creek’s crossing about 18 miles east of Payson.

Sheriff’s officials said search efforts were complicated and dangerous due to weather conditions and flooding.

Involved in the search were the Hell’s Gate Fire Department, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Payson Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety.)

Flooding caused by recent rainfall and snowmelt have created issues across parts of central and northern Arizona with residents in several low-lying communities in Yavapai County told to evacuate.

Several rescues were reported Wednesday with firefighters in Camp Verde, Cake Creek and Ash Fork all rescuing people stuck in floodwaters. No injuries were reported.

