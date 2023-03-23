Briefs: Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly dies at age 75

GALLUP, N.M. - Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly died Wednesday after a long illness, according to a family spokesman. He was 75.

Deswood Tome said Shelly died Wednesday morning in New Mexico.

Shelly, of Thoreau, became the tribe’s seventh president and took office in January 2011.

He lost in his re-election bid in 2014, but the Navajo Supreme Court extended his term for five more months. Shelly served as tribal vice president from 2007 until being elected president.

Prior to that, Shelly was a member of the Navajo Nation Council for 16 years representing Thoreau and served eight years as McKinley County commissioner.

Shelly and his family ran a transportation business for the last seven years.

He is survived by Martha Shelly, his wife of 57 years, plus five children, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Shelly’s family will be holding a private service for him with a public memorial planned at a future date.

Police: Body found in burning trash in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Authorities were investigating the discovery of a body found inside a burning trash can in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday.

Police said the unidentified body was found around 8 a.m. and the case was being called a homicide.

According to police, the crime scene was near a large homeless encampment.

Police find 3 bodies at Phoenix home

PHOENIX – Three bodies were found at a south Phoenix home Tuesday and police were investigating the case as a homicide.

Phoenix police said there were no suspects outstanding and no risk to the safety of the community near South Mountain. Emergency crews were called to a home around 11 a.m. and two bodies reportedly were found in the home’s backyard. Police didn’t immediately release the names and ages of three people or the manner of the deaths.

But neighbors said a woman, her boyfriend and a 7-year-old boy lived at the home and moved in about a year ago.

Man pleads guilty to assaulting 2 border agents in Arizona

TUCSON – A 26-year-old man from Mexico has pleaded guilty to assaulting two U.S. Border Patrol agents last year on the Tohono O’odham Nation, authorities announced Monday.

Federal prosecutors said Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle entered his plea last week in U.S. District Court in Tucson.

Acatzihua-Temoxtle fled by running up the side of a wash, kicking several large boulders above one of the agents to slow his pursuit.

They said Acatzihua-Temoxtle used the agents’ flashlight and night vision goggles lanyard to assault them before he was arrested. Acatzihua-Temoxtle could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years apiece for each assault plus a heavy fine.