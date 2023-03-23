Column | Alamo Lake full, but corps pulling the plug

Everyone knows that because of the precipitation that Arizona has received this winter, the landscape all over the state is looking great. Wildflowers are blooming everywhere.

Right now, in two major watersheds in this state, water is coming in so fast that those in charge of the dams are releasing millions of gallons of water into normally dry riverbeds.

Those include the Salt River watershed that feeds water into lakes in central Arizona and the watershed which feeds water into Alamo Lake through the Big Sandy River and the Santa Maria River.

Alamo Dam was constructed in 1968 by the Army Corps of Engineers, primarily for flood control purposes. Alamo Dam is an earth-filled dam that rises 283 feet from the stream bed. Alamo Lake covers about 17,000 acres and has a capacity of 1,043,000 acre-feet of water. It is on the southern border of Mohave County.

Because of all of the rain and melting snow this year, Alamo Lake was at 1,142.84 elevation on Sunday, March 19, 2023. It was 13.75 feet above full pool which is listed at 1,129 in elevation. In January, 2023 the lake was at 1108 feet in elevation. The lake has risen over 34 feet since January.

Alamo Lake is a flood control reservoir; that’s why it was built. It is under the control of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. I can’t tell you how many times I have called the Corps of Engineers in Los Angeles seeking information and have been told: “Listen, this is a flood control dam, we are not in the water recreation business.”

That means they aren’t concerned about any recreational users that utilize the lake, whether they be boaters or anglers. And Alamo Lake is one of the best largemouth bass, crappie and catfish lakes in Arizona. Right now, the largemouth bass are starting to spawn and the lowering of the lake is sure to have an adverse impact.

How it got started!

Like a lot of others in Arizona, I recently received a report that stated starting last Monday, March 20, 2023 the Corps of Engineers would be releasing water at much higher than the normal rate. The normal release from the dam into the Bill Williams River is 25 cubic feet per second.

The release said, “Alamo Dam, will begin releasing water on 20 March, 2023 at a rate higher than the usual base flow amount. Once the lake rises above the target water surface elevation of 1125, NGVD, the Corps is required to bring the lake level back down by increasing the discharge from the dam to maintain sufficient space in the reservoir for flood risk management.”

Here is what is disturbing to me and should be to you.

The Corps say they are going to start off by releasing water at a rate of 5,000 cubic feet per second and will slow the releases down to 2,750 cfs on Thursday, March 23. On March 24, the release will be 500 CFS and will gradually be reduced for two weeks until they reach 235 CFS.

The Corps is saying that the higher releases could last as long as three or four months.

For the last five years, Arizona has been in a drought, our landscape has withered and our lakes and reservoirs have dwindled.

I wondered just how much water is being let out of Alamo Lake to flow into the normally dry Bill Williams River and ultimately into Lake Havasu on the Colorado River.

I’m not the greatest when it comes to math, but here is what I learned. If they are letting 5,000 cubic feet per second of water out of Alamo Lake, that equates into millions of gallons of water. One example I read was that 5,000 CFS is equal to over 37,000 gallons per second.

Think about what they are proposing in terms of the lost water. They will start out at 5,000 cfs, then gradually drop to 2,750 cfs, then down to 235 cfs.

They will continue this release of water until they reach a target elevation of 1125, which mean they are planning to drop this desert lake around 17 vertical feet.

I have asked Pam Kostla, the operations project manager in Los Angeles, for the total amount of water that will be released from Alamo Lake during these releases. I hope my figures are wrong, as that is a tremendous amount of water. When I find out, I will let you know.

If you would like more information on what is going on at Alamo Lake, you can send comments to alamodamSPL@usace.army.mil.