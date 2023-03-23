OFFERS
Miner Editorial | Presidents shouldn’t be able to designate monuments

Originally Published: March 23, 2023 5:19 p.m.

There’s a lot to like about the preservation of Avi Kwa Ame, or Spirit Mountain, an area that means so much to a dozen tribes in the Tri-State area. It contains numerous sacred cultural sites, and the region is home to rare wildlife and plants. We applaud President Biden’s correct observation that this is an area worth protecting.

That said, Spirit Mountain now becomes the latest illustration of a federal government doing things for the right reasons but going about them in the wrong way.

Avi Kwa Ame follows a troubling trend that sees national monuments getting bigger and bigger, with little regard for nuanced conversation about other land uses. It's a process that began nearly 120 years ago, when the Antiquities Act of 1906 gave presidents the ability to protect "historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures and other objects of historic or scientific interest" on federal lands.

It's not clear the Antiquities Act was intended to apply to such large areas of land, but that's certainly how presidents have shaped it over the years. Today, the federal government manages 117 national monuments of various sizes.

Biden’s designation for Spirit Mountain protects about 500,000 acres of public lands — great news for the preservation of cultural and archaeological resources in the area. However, it also protects the federal lands from other uses, such as mining, drilling and other operations.

The problem with national monuments is that they are created by executive order, which is a terrible way to create law. Executive orders are a capricious way to run a country, with the rule-making process usually skipping the power checks offered by Congress and the courts.

The executive office shouldn't get to unilaterally decide which public lands are worth protecting, but presidents should definitely initiate the conversations.

Presidents should be allowed to nominate areas for environmental preservation as national monuments and national parks, and those designations ought to include some immediate protections.

However, such actions ought to also require affirmation from Congress within a year or so of the designation, or perhaps until the end of the president's term in office. Failure to do so would revert the lands back to their former statuses.

The creation of national monuments should be a thoughtful process, one that requires buy-in from multiple branches of government and the general citizenry. National monuments, in theory and mostly in practice, are a wonderful thing, and Spirit Mountain is certainly worth the designation. That's why it shouldn't be controversial to require a vote by Congress to confirm the designation.

